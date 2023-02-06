Huntington Police Chief resigns

(City of Huntington)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Police Chief has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6.

“Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”

Williams has appointed Deputy Chief Phil Watkins as police chief.

His appointment will go before Huntington City Council for approval on Monday, Feb. 13.

Further information has not been released.

