Man arrested after armed robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft.

Officers responded to a call at a grocery store along U.S. 52 in Stout, Ohio. In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said the caller told them the man was pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.

Sheriff Thoroughman said that deputies and detectives responded and got a description of the suspect’s vehicle. According to the Sheriff, the suspect was driving a vehicle they believed to be stolen.

An Adams County deputy made a felony stop on the vehicle and detained the suspect until backup arrived. Inside the car, officials say they recovered the money and the firearm used in the robbery.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $207,500 bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (704) 351-1091.

