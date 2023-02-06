Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

Police say Luis Gonzalez, 47, was shot by police after allegedly threating Emergency Medical Services with a hand gun.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews Sunday morning.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said medics were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to treat a man who had reportedly suffered a hand injury at a convenience store at the corner 8th Street and 9th Avenue.

Merry said Gonzalez was asked by medics multiple times if wanted treatment and that’s when the situation escalated.

“The guy, (Gonzalez) started coming at him rather quickly and reached down in his pants... And at that time was pulling a gun out,” Merry said.

A Huntington police K-9 unit was able to track Gonzalez to the 900 block of 13th street.

The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly pulled out a gun in front of them.

Merry said situations like these make it difficult to recruit new public safety workers.

“It’s a challenge for us.. it doesn’t make it easier to get people to come into the job.. we’re all struggling to get people to work,” Merry said.

Merry said this situation was unpredictable and credits all responders for handling the situation.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to HPD.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 304-696-4420 or can leave tips anonymously at 304-696-4444.

For previous coverage, click here.

