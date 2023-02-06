Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials.

According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m.

The Pikeville Police Department says no charges are expected to be filed against the driver involved in the accident at this time.

Further information has not been released.

