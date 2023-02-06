Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) – A pedestrian hit on US 23 Saturday has been identified by officials.

According to the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Keene Johnson, 44, of Pikeville was killed after being hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on US 23 near exit 24 around 3:00 p.m.

The Pikeville Police Department says no charges are expected to be filed against the driver involved in the accident at this time.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.