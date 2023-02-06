Semi rollover crash closes part of W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 South (the West Virginia Turnpike) is closed Monday afternoon in the Sharon area after a tractor-trailer rollover accident, a West Virginia Parkways Authority said.

He said there are nearly 40,000 pounds of steel in the roadway.

No one was injured, but the road will be closed for an “indeterminate” amount of time during the investigation and cleanup.

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m. near the 78-mile marker.

