WSAZ Investigates | Residents concerned about road problems

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For residents on Laurel Creek Road in East Lynn, a simple trip away from home has turned into a major hassle.

The only way out is littered with potholes and cracks in the road, a bridge they say they’re hesitant to cross in fear it will collapse.

Resident Justin Sartin said he drives the road slowly.

“Ten miles an hour ... that’s about as fast as you can go ... if not it will beat your car to death,” Sartin said.

We reached out to the DOH to see if they are aware of the issues on Laurel Creek Road, and what they are doing to fix them.

To date, they say they have completed some milling and filling but the next step is repairs to the low water crossing (bridge).

The DOH says they have the materials but are waiting on a 404 Permit to the Corps of Engineers, which the DOH says is required because the bridge is near a stream.

“Once the permit is in place, the groundwork can begin,” a spokesperson for the DOH said.

We also reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers who said, “Any work in the water is expected to fall under a Regional General Permit where no notification to us is anticipated. There is no need for a 404 Permit.”

We reached back out to the DOH, asking why they are waiting for a permit the Corps of Engineers says is not necessary, and have not received a response yet.

Delila Davis, living on Laurel Creek Road, says she just wants something done to make her commute safer.

“I would like them to fix the road. Put us a bridge in there. Please come up here and get something done,” she said.

