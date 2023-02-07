8 games down....18 to go at Par Mar Shootout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s finally quiet at the Walker Convocations Center after 8 games of high school basketball were played on day one of the Par Mar Shootout. The evening games featured a thrilling finish between Logan and Fairmon Senior and South Charleston beating Jefferson in a battle of top ten teams.
Here’s the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Monday night.
