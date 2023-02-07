Aerial view | Search for missing contractor resumes at chemical plant

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility on Gallipolis Ferry entered day four Tuesday.

Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond on-site at the plant in Mason County.

The following statement was released Tuesday on behalf of an ICL spokesperson:

“The search resumed this morning and included the use of new equipment we brought on-site. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and fire chief are here, and we continue to work with them and to assist in any way we can. We appreciate their hard work and will defer to them for updates on their efforts.”

WSAZ also received word from an OSHA representative on Monday who confirmed OSHA is aware of the situation and that an investigation has been opened. Details from OSHA’s investigation could take up to 6 months to be released, officials say.

