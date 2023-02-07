AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

Jared Bennett, 48, of Charleston, was arrested for one count of breaking and entering.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County.

Deputies say a person gained entry to a secured fenced area of the business and took roughly $4,600 worth of tools.

An AirTag on the tools led deputies to a home along Macks Drive in Elkview where most of the stolen property was located.

Jared Bennett, 48, of Charleston, was arrested for one count of breaking and entering.

Bennett was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

