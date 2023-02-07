Blah Wednesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another ho-hum day in the 60s on Tuesday. This winter alone we had enjoyed a bakers dozen (13) days with those lofty temperatures. Now while we are less likely to make 60 on Wednesday, signs are pointing toward a 70 degree Thursday when the wind will blow harder. So let’s savor in the notion that while we are right now in the “dead of winter”, after the Polar Vortex of Christmas and last week’s ice accumulation, winter has largely been a no-show the season.

Tonight cloudy skies and passing showers will see the low only fall back into the 40s. Wednesday will feature clouded skies with a light wind from the east. Temperatures while 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday wills till be more than 10 degrees above normal. A daytime shower will again pass though most of the daylight hours will be rain free.

By Wednesday night late and Thursday morning a few gusty squalls will pass with new showers and strong winds. Then Thursday afternoon skies will brighten as the sun returns in concert with a strengthening wind from the southwest at 40 mph in gusts. Highs will aim for 70 which by the way still will not be in record territory! Back in 1925 and 1937 highs made the mid 70s on the 9th of February.

Friday’s temperatures will back down to the 50s before just enough cold air arrives on Saturday for the lone chance of wet snow in the next week.

Weekend highs in the 40s and lows below freezing will be typical of late February.

