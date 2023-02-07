County commission opposes Mountaineer Gas rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has reached out to West Virginia lawmakers urging them to create and pass legislation to put a cap on utility rate hikes following the latest rate increase from Mountaineer Gas Company.

After Mountaineer Gas filed a notice of intent for another rate increase, Kanawha County attorneys sent a notice of intent to file a petition to intervene and oppose the company’s increase to the Public Service Commission.

Commissioners are asking the PSC to deny the rate increase, saying it would negatively affect thousands in the county.

