Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect

Deputies are looking to identify a theft suspect.
Deputies are looking to identify a theft suspect.(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart.

The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington.

Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left the store without paying for nearly $300 in merchandise.

If you know who this person is you’re asked to call the Detective Division of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 634-4672.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Jewell, 28, of Matewan is facing malicious wounding,...
Deputies | Man armed with metal pipe holds family hostage
Huntington Police Chief resigns
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search still underway for missing contractor at chemical plant
Miller may have been to locations in Summersville, West Virginia on February 5, 2011, and in...
$5k reward now offered in 2011 disappearance case

Latest News

The crash happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023 around 11:15 a.m. along Childress Road in Alum...
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
The crash happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023 around 11:15 a.m. along Childress Road in Alum...
Alum Creek wrong-way driver
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 02/06/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
W.Va. Guard team responds to train derailment in Ohio