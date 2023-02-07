Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart.
The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington.
Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left the store without paying for nearly $300 in merchandise.
If you know who this person is you’re asked to call the Detective Division of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 634-4672.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.