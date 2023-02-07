Deputies searching for wrong-way driver

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wrong-way driver accused of causing a crash.

The sheriff’s office has released surveillance video of the crash that happened at 1080 Childress Road in Alum Creek, Kanawha County on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 11:15 a.m.

Deputies say video surveillance and evidence revealed that a white compact SUV, believed to be a 2018 or newer Lexus UX, was traveling north in the southbound lane.

A white pickup truck, traveling south, was forced off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision and crashed into a utility pole.

The white SUV continued driving on the wrong side of the road as it left the area.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

