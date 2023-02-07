Hoops happening all day long at WV State
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three days of high school basketball started bright and early Monday morning at the Par Mar Shootout in Institute. Eight games highlighted day one from both girls and boys basketball. The Ravenswood Red Devils boys beat Wyoming East while Parkersburg South pulled away from Huntington High to get the win.
Here are the highlights from both games.
