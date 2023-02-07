Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills.

It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.

“(The old park) was nothing like this,” Edwards said. “This park is one of the best around, by all means. It is all concrete, has a bowl.”

Edwards says the city is already hosting riders, some visiting from across the state.

“Its not just Hurricane and Putnam County folks here. I talked to some people from Logan ... a gentleman from Pinch.. Some other folks from Kanawha (County) and Cabell (County),” Edwards said.

Cindy Cragg lives in the area and says the new skate park means she doesn’t have to take her son to Charleston to ride his scooter.

“We can throw a scooter in the back of the car, we can pick him up from school, and we can be here in 15 minutes so it’s really made it so much more accessible for us,” Cragg said.

Mayor Edwards says he received an email almost two years ago from then middle schooler Nathaniel Giertz, asking the city to consider building a new skate park. Edwards said this played an integral part in getting the project off the ground.

Giertz now uses the skate park in awe -- grateful for what his email accomplished.

“It’s mind-blowing that an email I sent when I was super young impacted the city this much,” Giertz said.

It has given skateboarders and scooter riders another park to call home.

