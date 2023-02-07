Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.

Bragg allegedly defrauded residents from Kanawha County where detectives are working with investigators in Indiana and Florida where Bragg has outstanding warrants.

According to a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office release, Bragg is believed to have scammed customers out of thousands of dollars in Johnson County, Indiana.

Deputies say a vehicle restoration shop in Indiana has been investigated for months. Bragg used the names “JB Goode” and “John Goode.” Investigators say the shop was owned by his significant other, although Bragg claimed he was the owner.

Customers told investigators they made payments for work that was never performed or purchased vehicles that were never delivered.

According to the release from Kanawha County, Bragg was convicted of organized fraud in Walton County, Florida, where they say he defrauded victims of more than $40,000. He told customers he was an attorney who needed to retire due to brain cancer, but investigators say Bragg had never held a law license.

Investigators say Bragg has been convicted of fraud and bigamy in Indiana, as well as theft.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Bragg has ties to West Virginia. He is believed to be staying in Kanawha County or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about Bragg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0732.

