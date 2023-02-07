Springy Tuesday, finally!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The preliminary results are in. The forecast of an early spring by French Creek Freddie in Upshur County WV sure seems a better forecast than that put out by the wisest groundhog of them all, Punxsutawney Phil in Jefferson County Pa. Recall how Phil has predicted 6 more weeks of winter weather until the start of spring on March 20th. Of course one week does not a perfect forecast make especially with the notion that some of the biggest snowstorms occur in the second half of winter.

Tonight’s fair skies will allow for a quick drop in temperature to 32 by midnight. Then as a south breeze kicks in overnight temperatures will steady off then start to rise in time for the morning school bell. Most kids will head off to school with readings in the 35-40 degree range.

Tuesday will see the sky change complexion from Monday’s deep blue azure to a hazy fall-like sky. As the wind quickens into the afternoon highs will head into the 60s. Careful of doing any burning on a windy, warm February day since the official start of spring fire season is still a week or more away. Those afternoon winds on Tuesday may gust to 35 mph. Then Tuesday night a few scrawny showers will pass as a front stalls while crossing our area. That stalled front will then act as a conduit for later week rains to channel into the region. So both Wednesday and Thursday are at risk for periodic showers.

The air will turn colder by Friday and Saturday as a low-pressure forms off the eastern seaboard. Odds favor some rain the snow showers from that storm as it turns cold and wintry for one day, Saturday.!

After a chilled Sunday with sunshine, next week it’s back to the 50s even 60 as a mild mid=February feel invades. Get used to it!

