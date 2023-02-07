WV boys prep basketball rankings have familiar teams at the top

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgantown, Shady Spring, Williamstown and James Monroe are ranked number again this week in the Associated Press boys rankings. Here’s the top ten from all four classes.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown

2. Parkersburg South

3. George Washington

4. Huntington

5. Spring Mills

6. Greenbrier East

7. Jefferson

(tie) Hedgesville

9. South Charleston

10. Wheeling Park

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring

2. Fairmont Senior

3. Ripley

4. East Fairmont

5. Logan

6. Winfield

7. Scott

8. Herbert Hoover

9. Elkins

10. Nitro

Class AA

1. Williamstown

2. Bluefield

3. Chapmanville

4. South Harrison

5. Charleston Catholic

6. Wyoming East

7. Ravenswood

8. St. Marys

9. Poca

10. Wheeling Central

Class A

1. James Monroe

2. Webster County

3. Tug Valley

4. Tucker County

5. Clay-Battelle

6. Cameron

7. East Hardy

8. Pendleton County

9. Tolsia

10. Doddridge County

