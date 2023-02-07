WV boys prep basketball rankings have familiar teams at the top
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgantown, Shady Spring, Williamstown and James Monroe are ranked number again this week in the Associated Press boys rankings. Here’s the top ten from all four classes.
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown
2. Parkersburg South
3. George Washington
4. Huntington
5. Spring Mills
6. Greenbrier East
7. Jefferson
(tie) Hedgesville
9. South Charleston
10. Wheeling Park
Class AAA
1. Shady Spring
2. Fairmont Senior
3. Ripley
4. East Fairmont
5. Logan
6. Winfield
7. Scott
8. Herbert Hoover
9. Elkins
10. Nitro
Class AA
1. Williamstown
2. Bluefield
3. Chapmanville
4. South Harrison
5. Charleston Catholic
6. Wyoming East
7. Ravenswood
8. St. Marys
9. Poca
10. Wheeling Central
Class A
1. James Monroe
2. Webster County
3. Tug Valley
4. Tucker County
5. Clay-Battelle
6. Cameron
7. East Hardy
8. Pendleton County
9. Tolsia
10. Doddridge County
