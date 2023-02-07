WV boys prep basketball rankings have familiar teams at the top

Same four teams are at the top again
Same four teams are at the top again(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgantown, Shady Spring, Williamstown and James Monroe are ranked number again this week in the Associated Press boys rankings. Here’s the top ten from all four classes.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown

2. Parkersburg South

3. George Washington

4. Huntington

5. Spring Mills

6. Greenbrier East

7. Jefferson

(tie) Hedgesville

9. South Charleston

10. Wheeling Park

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring

2. Fairmont Senior

3. Ripley

4. East Fairmont

5. Logan

6. Winfield

7. Scott

8. Herbert Hoover

9. Elkins

10. Nitro

Class AA

1. Williamstown

2. Bluefield

3. Chapmanville

4. South Harrison

5. Charleston Catholic

6. Wyoming East

7. Ravenswood

8. St. Marys

9. Poca

10. Wheeling Central

Class A

1. James Monroe

2. Webster County

3. Tug Valley

4. Tucker County

5. Clay-Battelle

6. Cameron

7. East Hardy

8. Pendleton County

9. Tolsia

10. Doddridge County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash on 5th street road in Wayne, West Virginia.
Fatal crash shuts down road
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search still underway for missing contractor at chemical plant
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
Huntington Police Chief resigns

Latest News

The evening games featured a thriller between Logan & Fairmont Sr. while SC flexed their...
8 games down....18 to go at Par Mar Shootout
Par Mar Monday night
Here's the latest WV girls high school basketball rankings with the playoffs getting closer
WV girls high school hoops rankings released Monday
Here's the afternoon highlights from day one of the Par Mar Shootout
Hoops happening all day long at WV State