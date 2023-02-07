WV girls high school hoops rankings released Monday

Here's the latest WV girls high school basketball rankings with the playoffs getting closer
Here's the latest WV girls high school basketball rankings with the playoffs getting closer(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Associated Press released their latest West Virginia girls high school basketball rankings Monday afternoon as the post-season is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s the top ten from all four classes in WV.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park

2. Morgantown

3. Spring Valley

4. Spring Mills

5. Cabell Midland

6. University

7. Huntington

8. Woodrow Wilson

9. Parkersburg South

10. George Washington

(tie) St. Albans

Class AAA

1. North Marion

2. Wayne

3. Ripley

4. East Fairmont

5. Robert C. Byrd

(tie) Philip Barbour

7. Nitro

8. Logan

9. Lewis County

10. Pikeview

Class AA

1. Mingo Central

2. Wyoming East

3. Summers County

4. Wheeling Central

5. Williamstown

6. St. Marys

7. Charleston Catholic

(tie) Parkersburg Catholic

9. Ritchie County

10. Chapmanville

Class A

1. Cameron

2. Doddridge County

3. Tucker County

4. Greenbrier West

5. Webster County

6. James Monroe

7. Gilmer County

8. Tolsia

9. Tug Valley

10. Pendleton County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash on 5th street road in Wayne, West Virginia.
Fatal crash shuts down road
ICL said in a statement, “on-site security notified local authorities when the contractor could...
Search still underway for missing contractor at chemical plant
The Huntington Police Department said an officer shot Gonzalez because he allegedly presented a...
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 23
Huntington Police Chief resigns

Latest News

The evening games featured a thriller between Logan & Fairmont Sr. while SC flexed their...
8 games down....18 to go at Par Mar Shootout
Par Mar Monday night
Same four teams are at the top again
WV boys prep basketball rankings have familiar teams at the top
Here's the afternoon highlights from day one of the Par Mar Shootout
Hoops happening all day long at WV State