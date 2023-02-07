WV girls high school hoops rankings released Monday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Associated Press released their latest West Virginia girls high school basketball rankings Monday afternoon as the post-season is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s the top ten from all four classes in WV.
Class AAAA
1. Wheeling Park
2. Morgantown
3. Spring Valley
4. Spring Mills
5. Cabell Midland
6. University
7. Huntington
8. Woodrow Wilson
9. Parkersburg South
10. George Washington
(tie) St. Albans
Class AAA
1. North Marion
2. Wayne
3. Ripley
4. East Fairmont
5. Robert C. Byrd
(tie) Philip Barbour
7. Nitro
8. Logan
9. Lewis County
10. Pikeview
Class AA
1. Mingo Central
2. Wyoming East
3. Summers County
4. Wheeling Central
5. Williamstown
6. St. Marys
7. Charleston Catholic
(tie) Parkersburg Catholic
9. Ritchie County
10. Chapmanville
Class A
1. Cameron
2. Doddridge County
3. Tucker County
4. Greenbrier West
5. Webster County
6. James Monroe
7. Gilmer County
8. Tolsia
9. Tug Valley
10. Pendleton County
