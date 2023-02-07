WV girls high school hoops rankings released Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Associated Press released their latest West Virginia girls high school basketball rankings Monday afternoon as the post-season is just a couple of weeks away. Here’s the top ten from all four classes in WV.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park

2. Morgantown

3. Spring Valley

4. Spring Mills

5. Cabell Midland

6. University

7. Huntington

8. Woodrow Wilson

9. Parkersburg South

10. George Washington

(tie) St. Albans

Class AAA

1. North Marion

2. Wayne

3. Ripley

4. East Fairmont

5. Robert C. Byrd

(tie) Philip Barbour

7. Nitro

8. Logan

9. Lewis County

10. Pikeview

Class AA

1. Mingo Central

2. Wyoming East

3. Summers County

4. Wheeling Central

5. Williamstown

6. St. Marys

7. Charleston Catholic

(tie) Parkersburg Catholic

9. Ritchie County

10. Chapmanville

Class A

1. Cameron

2. Doddridge County

3. Tucker County

4. Greenbrier West

5. Webster County

6. James Monroe

7. Gilmer County

8. Tolsia

9. Tug Valley

10. Pendleton County

