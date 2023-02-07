W.Va. Public Service Commission denies Appalachian Power rate increase

W.Va. Public Service Commission denies Appalachian Power rate increase
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power Company customers faced with paying an extra $18 a month will not have to for now.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia denied a request from both Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power for a $297 million rate adjustment.

Both companies had sought the $297 million increase in Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) related to increasing fuel costs.

The PSC says they need to finish a review of the companies, including costs and revenue. According to the PSC, they’re concerned about “the companies’ historical and projected fuel and purchased power costs.”

In its published order, the PSC said it believes self-generated power is cheaper than purchased power, which they say is more expensive and less reliable.

The increase of more than $18 a month would have been for the average residential customer.

Here is the full document of the PSC order:

