Crews rush to scene of house fire

The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.(Ashley Home Store Camera)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street.

That’s on the city’s west side.

Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky.

Several crews could be seen from the Ashley Home Store camera in Charleston.

Sparks and a column of smoke were coming from the home.

Firefighters on scene tell us a crew was on another call when they first spotted the heavy smoke and called it in to dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

