Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022.

A search warrant executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont Street in Ashland revealed a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl, cutting agents, and a firearm.

Caudill and Gentry were both arrested on felony warrants for trafficking a controlled substance and will be facing additional charges from the office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

The Kentucky State Police K9 unit and the Ashland Police Department Interdiction Unit assisted in the investigation.

Further information has not been released.

