HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington.

Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street.

Huntington fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

The cause is under investigation.

