Idea of consolidation on the table for Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Monday night’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting, the significant drop in students has the idea of consolidation floating around.

“In the past 10 years, we’ve lost approximately 4,300 students and our buildings are old and it’s expensive to maintain. We only have x-number of dollars and we have to use those judiciously,” Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said.

Nothing has been decided yet. There still needs to be public discussion and approval from the West Virginia Board of Education, but here are the three ideas that are on the table:

- Closing Grandview Elementary to move those students into Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary and Edgewood Elementary.

- Closing Marmet Elementary and moving students into Chesapeake Elementary.

- Closing Weimer Elementary in St. Albans and move students into Alban Elementary and Bridgeview Elementary.

“Right now we’re moving forward on all three. Of course, we have to have hearings with the public in each area which we will do,” Superintendent Williams said.

No merges would happen until the 2024-2025 school year. In addition, Superintendent Williams says about 40 staff positions would be cut.

We spoke with a parent who has a child at Marmet Elementary -- one of the schools that would close if the consolidation were to pass.

“She doesn’t do well with change and so that’s one reason why I’ve never taken her out of Marmet,” Frances Armentrout said.

Armentrout says she went through a similar situation with her other daughter years ago at another school.

“Her grades dropped, it was not an easy thing. I just don’t want to go through it again,” Armentrout said.

As parents wait to find out what happens, Armentrout says she looks forward to seeing if any alternatives come about.

“I just really hope that they reconsider this,” Armentrout said.

“Consolidation is never easy, and it’s not something we take lightly. We put a lot of thought and consideration into it, but at the end of the day we have to think of all our kids,” Superintendent Williams said. “That’s why I’m thankful that if the board does approve, we’ll have next year to give the kids in the current schools that will be closing an opportunity to go to their new school for activities and fun things and get to see the buildings and the grounds and all of that. So, when they do begin school the year after next it will be an easier transition for them.”

Williams says he’ll now focus on setting up public meetings.

The state board would then vote and would need to accept or reject the plan.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.