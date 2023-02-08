More than $12k raised for Regal Apartments fire victims

Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday, Jan. 25.(Kim Rafferty)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fundraiser to benefit tenants of an apartment building that caught fire last month raised more than $12,000, the Charleston Police Department reports.

Volunteers helped serve barbeque meals at the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot along Quarrier Street in Charleston last week to raise money for the victims of the Regal Apartments building.

Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

A fire destroyed the apartment building on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

After knocking down the flames, crews had to demolish the building that was home to 35 families.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

No one was injured during the fire, but all 35 units were destroyed.

“I am pleased to report to you that the CPAAA, through its BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the residents of the Regal Apartments fire, has profited $12,500.00.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are looking to identify a theft suspect.
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down near the 500 block.
Road shut down following crash
The crash happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023 around 11:15 a.m. along Childress Road in Alum...
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of several thousands
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands

Latest News

Tony breaks down weather balloons
Tony breaks down weather balloons
Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college
Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college
Tony breaks down weather balloons
Tony breaks down weather balloons
Tips for family vacation planning
Tips for family vacation planning