More than $12k raised for Regal Apartments fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fundraiser to benefit tenants of an apartment building that caught fire last month raised more than $12,000, the Charleston Police Department reports.

Volunteers helped serve barbeque meals at the Beni Kedem Temple parking lot along Quarrier Street in Charleston last week to raise money for the victims of the Regal Apartments building.

Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

A fire destroyed the apartment building on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

After knocking down the flames, crews had to demolish the building that was home to 35 families.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

No one was injured during the fire, but all 35 units were destroyed.

“I am pleased to report to you that the CPAAA, through its BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the residents of the Regal Apartments fire, has profited $12,500.00.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.