MU’s Kinsey named to Jerry West Award watch list

By MU Sports Information
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men’s basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215).

Kinsey has tallied 20 or more points in 15 games this season. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 10, on hoophallawards.com.

The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. In March, five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

