Night session of Par Mar Shootout features matchup of AA ranked teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -2nd Ranked Bluefield and 3rd ranked Chapmanville put on a good show on day two of the Par Mar Shootout at the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State.

Chapmanville had a 2 point lead at halftime but the Beavers outscored the Tigers 22-13 in the 3rd quarter to help put Chapmanville away. William Looney led Bluefield with 17 points and Zion Blevins added 21 for Chapmanville.

In the 7:30 game Charleston Catholic won the battle of the Irish beating Huntington St. Joseph’s handily 85-42. Catholic had a 20 point lead at halftime and built on it from there.

Jayallen Turner led all scorers with 22 points while Caden Ehrim led Huntington St. Joseph’s with 20.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.