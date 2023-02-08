Road shut down following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are responding to a crash Wednesday morning that has Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down in both directions near the 500 block, right by Edelweiss Lane.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m.

Emergency responders at the scene tell our crew a moving van was coming out of Edelweiss Lane and trying to come into Campbell’s Creek Drive.

As the driver was doing that, the top of the moving van got caught up in some lines.

Dispatchers say part of the moving van also went into the creek.

Crews at the scene tell WSAZ when deputies got there, no one was around the moving van.

There are no power outages in the area, but dispatchers say Appalachian Power has been notified.

There is no word on when the road will reopen to drivers.

This is a developing story.

