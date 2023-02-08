School system to install added security devices

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education is considering a contract to make schools safer.

For a cost of nearly $140,000, the board plans to buy 1,200 night lock security devices.

They’re external locks that can lock classroom doors in case of an emergency. The locks go into the ground and can be unlocked by law enforcement.

One thousand eighty-one of the locks will be installed in every classroom across the county, while the rest will be saved for when they’re needed later.

The board expects the installation to happen by late May.

