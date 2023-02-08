Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he...
A contractor was reported missing on Friday, February 3. The Mason County Sheriff confirmed he fell into a pond on-site at the ICL facility on Gallipolis Ferry.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Search teams looking for a contractor who went missing after falling into pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has recovered a boot, according to the Mason County Sheriff.

Sheriff Miller tells WSAZ.com excavators are at the plant in Mason County Wednesday.

The contractor was first reported missing on Friday, February 3.

Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant

The following statement was released Tuesday on behalf of an ICL spokesperson:

“The search resumed this morning and included the use of new equipment we brought on-site. Representatives from the sheriff’s office and fire chief are here, and we continue to work with them and to assist in any way we can. We appreciate their hard work and will defer to them for updates on their efforts.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are looking to identify a theft suspect.
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
The crash happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023 around 11:15 a.m. along Childress Road in Alum...
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of several thousands
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down near the 500 block.
Road shut down following crash
Jared Bennett, 48, of Charleston, was arrested for one count of breaking and entering.
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

Latest News

Caudill and Gentry were both arrested on felony warrants for trafficking a controlled substance...
Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests
Women's Heart Health with Marshall Health
Women’s Heart Health with Marshall Cardiology
National Inventors' Day
National Inventors’ Day with Cabell County Schools
Teays Valley Tuesdays Cookies 02/07/2023
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods