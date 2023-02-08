Springy Thursday to play havoc

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter that is overall lacking in cold and snow (save for the December Polar Vortex), Wednesday’s highs in the 50s and 60s proved rather pedestrian. Under a generally gloomy sky with a light wind, the drab atmosphere was symbolic of the cloud shrouded season we are in. Looking ahead to Thursday the warmest air of the season will arrive as the winds huff and puff from the south. Highs should make 70 or better which will challenge the highest of the year. Back on January 3rd highs made the 70s. If you are into records then Charleston needs to get to 77 to match the 1925 record and in Huntington it would take 74 to equal the record back in 1937.

Tonight under a cloudy sky the temperature will hold in the 50s all night. A passing shower will be noted for many, but rainfall will be sparse the rain bucket.

Thursday will start in the 50s then quickly warm into the 60s as the winds begin their day-long assault on the power grid. Skies will trend partly cloudy with a few quick passing showers or squalls. By afternoon highs will top out near even above 70 as the wind huffs and puffs to 50 miles per hour in the strongest gusts.

Friday and Saturday will chill down to seasonable levels with highs in the 40s and lows near 30. Both days should trend dry. By Sunday a developing southern storm may send a little rain, sleet and snow our way. Still the heavy wet snow risk will hug far southern and eastern WV and south along I-77 from Bluefield south to Statesville, NC.

