Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash on Wednesday, February 8 involved a large freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck was entangled in utility lines and had hit fences of homes nearby.

Deputies say the driver took off before they arrived, but was last seen running north.

While investigating, deputies learned moments before the crash, the driver, later identified as Dustin L. Estep, 19, of Winifrede, Kanawha County, stopped at a gas station.

Deputies remained in the area, and a short time later, Estep returned to the same gas station and was arrested by deputies.

Deputies say the box truck was stolen from Country Inn and Suites in Kanawha County.

Estep was arrested for one felony count of Grand Larceny and was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Estep is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000.00 cash bond.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but the stolen truck suffered approximately $150,000 in estimated damages, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The utility lines knocked down were believed to be service lines for phone and cable, officials say.

