WATCH | Babydog makes Super Bowl LVII prediction

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII.

West Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice is relying on animal instincts to determine the outcome, continuing a tradition of announcing the prediction of his beloved pooch.

“For those of you that are Eagles fans, she’s saying sorry for you,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

According to West Virginia’s “First Dog”, Babydog, Kansas City will win Super Bowl LVII - with a final score of 41 to 27.

