West Virginia American Water offering to purchase Milton’s water system

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development."
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Milton has an aging water system that residents have been voicing frustrations about for years.

“There’ve been lots of times I wouldn’t give my kids a bath in it,” Milton resident Kelsi Miller said. “We live in a first world country. It’s kind of one of those things you shouldn’t have to fight for.”

At Tuesday night’s Milton City Council meeting, West Virginia American Water laid out its case for purchasing Milton’s water and wastewater systems.

“These systems are in pretty dire need of development,” the water company’s director of business development, Brooks Crislip, said during the presentation.

Crislip says they’d purchase both systems for $12.9 million and make around $17 million in upgrades during the next five years.

After Milton would pay off debts and repay grants, Crislip says that would leave Milton with a profit of $3.3 million.

“Our rates are higher,” Crislip said. “We feel like they represent the value we bring to these communities.”

Milton resident Laura Moul said she’d be concerned about their bills going up.

“I feel our rates will double at least, and for many citizens, that’s going to be a real hardship, particularly on fixed incomes,” Moul said.

Miller says she’d gladly see her bill go up if it meant consistently clean water.

“Our infrastructure just needs replaced,” she said.

“We’re looking to bring safe, reliable drinking water services to the town of Milton if we acquire it,” West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton said. “We already do service water to the city of Milton, so folks are already drinking our water on a daily basis.”

No decision was made at Tuesday night’s meeting. Mayor Tom Canterbury says they’ll be considering the issue and discussing it at upcoming meetings, but there’s no timetable on when a decision could be made.

“We’ll take it to council,” Canterbury said following the meeting. “We’ll throw it around, toss it around, see what we can come up with. A lot of it will hinge on the people of the city of Milton.”

Milton bought 70 percent of its water from West Virginia American Water last year, Crislip said.

There’s no word yet on exactly how much more customers would be paying if the purchase is made.

