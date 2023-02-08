W.Va. Senate passes tax cut plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House, our crew at the scene reports.

The measure passed by a 33-0 vote, with one absent.

There was applause by members after adjournment.

The plan includes a 15 percent income tax cut. That is much smaller than a 50 percent reduction over three years proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House.

But the Senate plan includes more than just income tax relief.

