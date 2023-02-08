W.Va. Senate passes tax cut plan

W.Va. Senate passes tax cut plan
W.Va. Senate passes tax cut plan(wvva)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House, our crew at the scene reports.

The measure passed by a 33-0 vote, with one absent.

There was applause by members after adjournment.

The plan includes a 15 percent income tax cut. That is much smaller than a 50 percent reduction over three years proposed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed by the House.

But the Senate plan includes more than just income tax relief.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are looking to identify a theft suspect.
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down near the 500 block.
Road shut down following crash
The crash happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023 around 11:15 a.m. along Childress Road in Alum...
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of several thousands
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands

Latest News

Changes coming to drug trafficking charges in Lawrence County, Ohio
Changes coming to drug trafficking charges in Lawrence County, Ohio
Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested
Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested
Tony breaks down weather balloons
Tony breaks down weather balloons
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday, Jan. 25.
More than $12k raised for Regal Apartments fire victims