City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, a Cabell County judge ruled that the city of Huntington can vacate and secure a property that was once home to a sober living facility. The city filed a lawsuit against the facility and its owners last week.

The facility is located on Washington Avenue and has been without electricity for weeks. The city says it took the step out of concern that those still living inside could turn to alternative heat sources and potentially start a fire, which would put those residents and neighbors at risk.

“I hope they feel we have responded quickly and decisively and that we got an order from the court to relieve what problems they have,” said City Attorney Scott Damron.

One of the property owners is in jail, but he appeared virtually in Wednesday’s hearing. He agreed to turn over a key to the property and allow the city to clear out the home to make sure it is secure. This means that folks like Darrell Hensley, who says he has been a paying tenant at the home for more than a year, is now without a place to live. He says it has been brutal to not have electricity for the last month.

“It’s been colder in here than it has been outside,” Hensley said.

With the city set to clear out the home later this week, Damron says they will assist the residents in finding a new home.

“I’ve spoken with Jan Rader this morning and she is going to work with them along with HAWC, which is another sober living entity, and they are willing to work with these people if they are willing to go into recovery and move into one of their facilities. We’re not going to put them out in the cold. We will work with them but it will probably take a day or two to get organized. We will have to involve the police department and inspectors to go over and get the property vacated,” Damron said.

Hensley is hoping that help will come sooner rather than later.

“I am willing to go any place I can find me an apartment, and I will gladly pay the rent,” Hensley said.

Another hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. March 14.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.