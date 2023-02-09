Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street.

One person was transported from the scene by EMS, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

