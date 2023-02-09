Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street.

One person was transported from the scene by EMS, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

