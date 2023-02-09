Crews work to plug leaking gas well in Charleston neighborhood

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A contractor is currently conducting plugging operations on a natural gas well that is leaking in a Charleston neighborhood, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed Thursday.

The leak was reported near Crouch Hollow and DEP officials say it is expected to be stopped within the next 24 hours.

According to DEP acting Communications Director Terry Fletcher, the entire project is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

Fletcher tells WSAZ.com state funds are being used to plug the natural gas well, which he says is considered orphaned.

The original complaint to the WVDEP that was reported on in 2021 also mentioned a HS2 well. According to the DEP, a gas analysis from Jan. 13, 2022, provided by the well owner, Diversified, showed that there is no longer H2S in the well.

The WVDEP reports that no new complaints or reports have been submitted to the department.

