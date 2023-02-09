Friday’s no frill forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s official! Thursday’s high temperature of 76 in Huntington broke the record set back in 1937. Oddly that ‘37 date came as the Ohio River flood was ending. In Charleston 75 was more typical of May but not quite up to snuff compared to the 77-degree high from 1925. Of course, the price to be paid for the springlike warmth was a rash of high winds. Brush fires in Boyd and Wayne County as well as scattered power outs cane courtesy of the 40 mile per hour wind gusts. Now it’s slowly back to a more typical late winter pattern with a chill down expected into the weekend.

Tonight will be windy through midnight then just plain breezy overnight as it turns cooler. Low by dawn will drop back to 38-42. Friday an overcast sky and wind from the northwest will keep temperatures in the 40s most of the time. Friday night as skies clear a freshly chilled air mass will return. Lows by Saturday dawn will range thru the 20s.

Saturday will start the Super Bowl weekend off on a quiet start with partial sunshine and a chilly feel. Highs near 40. Super Bowl Sunday will feature an increased cloud cover. We will need to monitor the progress of a southern Appalachian snowstorm. Assuming we miss out again, highs will make the low 40s.

The caveat to that forecast hinges on making sure the southern snow stays to our south. Right now the zone from Pikeville to Beckley to Lewisburg stands to benefit with some snow with any northward jog in the storm’s path.

