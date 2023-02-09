Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road.

WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans to use reflective paint during the course of construction and if any accidents had been recorded.

In a statement, Project Manager Ryan Canfield said:

“The contractor plans to restripe and patch as soon as the weather allows. No accidents have been reported to the contractor.”

Canfield did not specifically mention reflective paint in any responses to WSAZ’s questions. Herman, however, said that specific measure could have made a major difference in his experience on Jefferson Road and so many others like it.

Wednesday, Nicely said in the days since the initial story, he has noticed a transformation in road conditions.

“Last week, our issue was the double lines not [running] all the way through the project,” he said. “In the past week, it looks like most of the potholes have been filled and the double line and the other stripes, the sides, and the stripes have been restriped.”

However, he said he is still worried about the lighting along the road.

WSAZ reached out to the Division of Highways on Wednesday, asking if there were any plans to use reflective paint to make it even easier to see at night.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

All of our road striping is reflective. When you drive at night and your headlights pick up the white and yellow lines, that reflective material is what makes them glow. Regarding potholes, West Virginia Division of Highways has a routine program of milling and filling potholes throughout the year in all 55 counties. We gather the data necessary to determine whether or not a road needs patching from the road surface itself.

Herman said he is pleased with the progress made.

“What happened to me could happen to someone else and I’m glad they redid everything,” he said.

“I’d just like to thank WSAZ and the DOH and the contractor for getting this done, this was a great safety concern, like I said last week, I almost got hit head-on three weeks ago now and at night, and that was kind of scary, so thank you.”

The Jefferson Road improvement project’s website now lists the project as 15 percent complete, up 10 percent since the initial story aired last week and it’s expected to be finished by the fall of 2024.

