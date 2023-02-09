Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments over whether or not UK broke contract with students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning over whether the University of Kentucky breached its contract with students after switching to virtual classes during the spring of 2020.

The issues here over the contract between the university and students: refunds for tuition and fees and access to university facilities.

The attorney representing Peter Regard, and potentially other students as a class action, says there’s a dramatic difference between virtual classes and in-person classes. He says even acknowledges that by charging different tuitions and fees for distance-learning students.

Meanwhile, UK’s legal team claimed government immunity from the lawsuit and argued the contract between the university and students is merely for ‘registration.’

In her questioning, Justice Michelle Keller compared the pandemic to a natural disaster and asked what the responsibility would be if that were the case here.

Now we wait for a decision.

The Kentucky Supreme Court typically releases its opinions on Thursdays, but it could be several weeks before we have an answer.

