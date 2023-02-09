Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers.

According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines.

Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

