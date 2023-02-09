Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers.

According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines.

Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest informatinon.

