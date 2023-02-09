Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman.

He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.