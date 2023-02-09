W.Va. House passes family support bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them.

The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a proposal to give your tax dollars to pregnancy resource centers spurred new debate.

The proposal, House Bill 2002, would provide various types of support to families.

First, a larger tax credit for adoption. It would increase the amount $1,000 for a total, $5,000 tax credit for each adoption.

The proposal would also give adopted children access to early intervention services. That includes the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Birth to Three program and other initiatives.

Controversy involves HB 2002′s creation of the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support Program. It would make pregnancy resource centers eligible for taxpayer dollars. It would prohibit such funding to abortion centers or facilities that advocate or encourage abortion.

The proposal passed 88-8 with some Democrats expressing support for the tax credit and opposition to the abortion provisions during Thursday’s floor debate.

“So, again, Mr. Speaker, I oppose this bill because it diverts state dollars to push an anti-abortion, anti-contraception agenda,” said Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia.

Republicans voiced support for the measure during debate.

“I think this does much to advance the cause, the culture of life - to support the culture of life in our state,” said Del. Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh. “It’s needed.”

“These organizations are people that out of the kindness of their heart provide loving and life-affirming care in big ways and small to women in oftentimes difficult circumstances,” said Del. Riley Keaton, R-Roane. “I urge passage.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where similar efforts stalled last summer when lawmakers passed the near-total ban on abortion.

