W.Va. House passes family support bill

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them.

The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a proposal to give your tax dollars to pregnancy resource centers spurred new debate.

The proposal, House Bill 2002, would provide various types of support to families.

First, a larger tax credit for adoption. It would increase the amount $1,000 for a total, $5,000 tax credit for each adoption.

The proposal would also give adopted children access to early intervention services. That includes the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Birth to Three program and other initiatives.

Controversy involves HB 2002′s creation of the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support Program. It would make pregnancy resource centers eligible for taxpayer dollars. It would prohibit such funding to abortion centers or facilities that advocate or encourage abortion.

The proposal passed 88-8 with some Democrats expressing support for the tax credit and opposition to the abortion provisions during Thursday’s floor debate.

“So, again, Mr. Speaker, I oppose this bill because it diverts state dollars to push an anti-abortion, anti-contraception agenda,” said Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia.

Republicans voiced support for the measure during debate.

“I think this does much to advance the cause, the culture of life - to support the culture of life in our state,” said Del. Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh. “It’s needed.”

“These organizations are people that out of the kindness of their heart provide loving and life-affirming care in big ways and small to women in oftentimes difficult circumstances,” said Del. Riley Keaton, R-Roane. “I urge passage.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where similar efforts stalled last summer when lawmakers passed the near-total ban on abortion.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down near the 500 block.
Road shut down following crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Search for missing worker still underway in Mason County
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
Keith Wood
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

W.Va. delegates debate support for families
W.Va. delegates debate support for families
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Crews battle brush fire in Wayne County
Crews battle brush fire in Wayne County
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County