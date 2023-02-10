Backup reported in Cross Lanes following I-64 accident

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backing up Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Cross Lanes exit.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the slow and middle westbound lanes are closed.

Traffic is backed up to the Institute I-64 exit.

Further information has not be released.

