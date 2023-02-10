Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday.

“That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what they’re going to do is walk around, they’re going to look for any smoke that may be coming out of still-burning logs, they’re going to be using their hands to feel for hot spots. Once they find and identify a hot spot, they’re going to work to put it out, whether they’re using just hand tools … or they might use backpack water pumps to put water directly on the fire,” Kyle Brooks said.

Brooks says the U.S. Forest Service, as well as local firefighters battled the brush fire from 6 p.m. Thursday until around 3 a.m. Friday.

Strong winds put up a major obstacle when trying to catch up to the fire.

U.S. Forest Service crews calculated about 62 acres of land that have been burned through.

The flames did not reach any homes, and no injuries were reported.

Crews will remain onsite working to clear up anything leftover Friday into the weekend -- making sure the fire doesn’t rekindle.

