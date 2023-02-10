Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex

Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex
Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex(WILX)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved a budget to renovate the welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

The biggest of those renovations will be a rooftop patio where spectators can relax sit and eat while being able to see action going on around the complex.

There are also improvements slated for a better concession area for the kitchen, as well as enhancements to the ticket office and adding more stalls to bathrooms.

“This is marketing Shawnee and going after the bigger tournaments and bring them here,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler. “We don’t want to get stagnant. We want to bring more tournaments here, we want to bring more people here, and this welcome center is going to do that "

Most of the money is coming from federal grants totaling $3.3 million.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

