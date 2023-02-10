Copper theft investigation turns up class ring from nearly 50 years ago

Copper theft investigation turns up class ring from nearly 50 years ago
Copper theft investigation turns up class ring from nearly 50 years ago(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way.

While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the ring was traced to a man who lives in North Carolina. The man, who graduated from Needham Broughton High School, “was in near disbelief” that the ring -- lost in the late 1960s to early 1970s -- had been found.

The man told investigators the ring was lost while he was in the U.S. Navy in the late 1960s or possibly during a trip to Princeton, West Virginia, in the early to mid-1970s. He said he’s excited to travel back to West Virginia to retrieve his lost treasure.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are working with the court system to get the class ring released as quickly as possible.

While no charges are expected to be filed against the suspects who had the ring, the copper theft investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell,...
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines
Keith Wood
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
Crews fight brush fires in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention

Latest News

Crews fighting large brush fire in southeast Ohio
Record warmth spurs rash of fires
Crews fight massive brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
Crews fight massive brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
Fall look and feel to Friday after springy Thursday
First Warning Forecast
Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex
Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex