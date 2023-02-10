Copper theft investigation turns up class ring from nearly 50 years ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way.

While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the ring was traced to a man who lives in North Carolina. The man, who graduated from Needham Broughton High School, “was in near disbelief” that the ring -- lost in the late 1960s to early 1970s -- had been found.

The man told investigators the ring was lost while he was in the U.S. Navy in the late 1960s or possibly during a trip to Princeton, West Virginia, in the early to mid-1970s. He said he’s excited to travel back to West Virginia to retrieve his lost treasure.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are working with the court system to get the class ring released as quickly as possible.

While no charges are expected to be filed against the suspects who had the ring, the copper theft investigation is still underway.

