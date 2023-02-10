Couple arrested for firing shots that hit homes; 27 guns recovered

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple deputies say were high on meth are facing charges after they fired several shots from their home that hit other nearby structures.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 911 dispatchers received a call about gun shots being fired near Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

While speaking with neighbors after arriving on scene, deputies reported hearing multiple gun shots. Shortly after, 911 dispatchers reported receiving another call from someone claiming a gunshot went through their home.

After getting the exact location of where the shots were coming from, deputies surrounded the trailer and ordered the people inside to come outside. At that time, a woman and a juvenile exited the front door. Deputies say the juvenile was in possession of a firearm, but dropped it once instructed to.

Deputies say a man exited from the back of the trailer carrying a rifle but fell to the ground and lost control of the firearm.

All three were described by deputies as ‘excited and heavily sweating.’

According to deputies, the man claimed someone was shooting at him and his family.

Deputies say they have information that the adults were using meth.

A search of the home uncovered 27 firearms, including one grenade launcher, as well as four military style ammunition containers with an assortment of ammunition.

Shots fired during this incident reached two homes in the neighborhood.

Shannon Bond, 45, and Trista Bond, 39, both from Wheelersburg, Ohio, were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shannon Bond was charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation and endangering children.

Trista Bond was charged with endangering children and improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Both appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday morning,.

Scioto County Children Services was notified, the sheriff’s office reports.

Sheriff Thoroughman states additional evidence will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date that could result in more charges being filed.

