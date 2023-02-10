Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening.

Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m.

Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.

No word on what caused the driver to crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the road wasn’t closed for long.

